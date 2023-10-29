ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of C$8.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

