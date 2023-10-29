SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at 40.25 on Wednesday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported 0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 950.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

