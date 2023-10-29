Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($36.74).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($35.61) to GBX 3,268 ($40.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,670 ($32.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.69) to GBX 3,200 ($39.20) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,700.50 ($33.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,573.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,438.35. The stock has a market cap of £178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($34.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

