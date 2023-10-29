Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($36.74).
A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($35.61) to GBX 3,268 ($40.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,670 ($32.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.69) to GBX 3,200 ($39.20) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Shell
Shell Stock Up 0.4 %
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.