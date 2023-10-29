SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.74. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$93.74 and a 1-year high of C$93.74.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.