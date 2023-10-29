Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 18.9%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,388,973. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

