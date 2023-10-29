Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Increases By 9.7%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
APLD stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
