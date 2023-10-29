Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Increases By 9.7%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Applied Digital by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 271,197 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 27.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

APLD stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

