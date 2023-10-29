Short Interest in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Increases By 11.4%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crane NXT

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Cristen L. Kogl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.