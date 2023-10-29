Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 20.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

