Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 16.7%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

