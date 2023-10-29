Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
