Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

