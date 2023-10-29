Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Rises By 8.3%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

APAC opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

