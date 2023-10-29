Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Drops By 19.2%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGGEF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

