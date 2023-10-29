Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Declines By 25.4%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNCY

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNCY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.