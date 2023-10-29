Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 30.4%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Virios Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

