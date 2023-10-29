Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $629,300.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $162.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

See Also

