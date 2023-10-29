Simmons Bank Acquires 139 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in IDEX by 785.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

