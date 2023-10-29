Simmons Bank Acquires 640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.