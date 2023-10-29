Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $223.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.