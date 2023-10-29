Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

