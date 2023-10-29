Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.90 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $297.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

