Simmons Bank Has $312,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after buying an additional 251,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,893,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 819,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.