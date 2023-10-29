Simmons Bank Has $719,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $367.73 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

