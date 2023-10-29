Simmons Bank Has $748,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

