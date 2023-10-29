Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.