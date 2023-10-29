Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

