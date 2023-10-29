Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 127.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 169,164 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Fortinet by 290.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 249,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

Fortinet stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

