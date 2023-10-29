Simmons Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

