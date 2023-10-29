Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

