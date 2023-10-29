Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

SIXWF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

