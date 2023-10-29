Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Shares Down 0.3%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 599,999 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 30.3% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 145,239 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 211,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

