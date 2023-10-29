SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

