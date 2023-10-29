SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

SkyWest Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

