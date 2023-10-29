Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SGR.UN stock opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.41%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

