SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Lowered to $25.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SMBK opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $345.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

