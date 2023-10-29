Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.