Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.52.

Snap stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $880,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,648,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,715,457.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

