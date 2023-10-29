Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

