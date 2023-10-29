Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.90. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 16,950 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 11.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

