Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Stephens increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

