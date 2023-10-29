SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.
SouthState Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.56.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on SSB
Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState
In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.