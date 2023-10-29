SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

