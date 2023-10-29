SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,289 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 855,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

