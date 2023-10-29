SP Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

