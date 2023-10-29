SP Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

