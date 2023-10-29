SP Asset Management LLC Has $704,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 540,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.