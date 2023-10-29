SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after buying an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $220.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

