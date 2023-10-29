SP Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 167.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

