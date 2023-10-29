SP Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

