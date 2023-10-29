SP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

