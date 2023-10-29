SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.94. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Articles

