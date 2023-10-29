SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBRKF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.